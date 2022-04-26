Wahoo acquires virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling, launches Wahoo X subscription service

Share Facebook

Wahoo has acquired the virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling – now Wahoo RGT.

Wahoo RGT represents the “next generation” of virtual cycling, allowing cyclists to ride, race and explore on highly-detailed virtual roads, either alone or with others.

Powered by an advanced physics engine, Wahoo RGT provides realistic drafting, cornering and braking. Athletes can choose from a library of iconic cycling routes and racecourses or upload their own GPX file from any route in the world and let RGT build a virtual version with the Magic Roads feature.

RGT subscribers have the ability to create, customise, and schedule virtual events like group rides and races and invite athletes from around the world. Users can join public events created by the RGT community, RGT’s brand partners, and the RGT community.

Wahoo acquired Sufferfest in 2019 and last year rebranded it to Wahoo Systm, a training platform for cyclists and triathletes that offers personalised workouts paired with immersive, video-based content, as well as yoga, strength, and mental training, all integrated into customisable training plans for cycling and multisport.

Wahoo has also today announced the launch of Wahoo X, a new premium subscription service that gives athletes full access to all of the features and content for both Wahoo Systm and Wahoo RGT under a single subscription, account, and login.

Wahoo is offering the new Wahoo X bundled subscription for the same price as the previous stand-alone Systm subscription. The new single sign-on Wahoo account will also work across other Wahoo products and touchpoints, including the Elemnt Companion App, Wahoo Fitness App, and wahoofitness.com.

“The acquisition of RGT Cycling and the launch of the new Wahoo X subscription service gives athletes more options, more convenience, and more control over how they train,” said Mike Saturnia, CEO of Wahoo.

“With a single subscription and one account that works across the entire suite of Wahoo products, we’re able to deliver unprecedented value and a best-in-class experience that seamlessly integrates the Wahoo ecosystem of hardware and software solutions, allowing athletes to get the most out of their training, whether indoors or outdoors.

“And while the benefits are best realised through the Wahoo ecosystem, we’re committed to ensuring that our expanded offering of comprehensive training and virtual cycling software remains open and compatible with key industry players and standards. Athlete choice and freedom will continue to be at the heart of everything we do at Wahoo.”

Wahoo Systm and Wahoo RGT are both available for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. Existing Systm and RGT subscribers will be migrated to Wahoo X at no additional charge. A 14-day free trial is available.