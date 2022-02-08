Wahoo expands partnership with EF Education

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wahoo is to be the official training partner for EF Education–EasyPost and Women’s WorldTour squad EF Education–TIBCO–SVB, in a multi-year contract starting in 2022.

The partnership will give all team athletes access to the complete Wahoo ecosystem for indoor and outdoor training, including the Wahoo Systm training app, Kickr smart power trainers, Elemnt GPS bike computers, Tickr heart rate monitors, Speedplay pedals, and the Elemnt Rival multisport watch.

“We’re honoured to expand our partnership with EF Education–Easypost and EF Education–TIBCO–SVB, two teams that share our values and our innovative spirit,” said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia.

“Wahoo is the training ecosystem of choice for many professional cycling teams, but this is the first time we’ve been able to offer such a broad range of support to teams that not only represent the best of professional road racing, but who share Wahoo’s vision of a future for cycling that is accessible, inspiring, and inclusive. We can’t wait to see what these teams accomplish in 2022 and beyond.”

Athletes will use the connected Wahoo ecosystem to optimise their race preparation, monitor their performance, and provide critical data during events. The team will also partner with Wahoo to create special training content that will only be available through the Systm app.

Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of EF Education-EasyPost, said: “Like EF Education-EasyPost, Wahoo has never been afraid to take chances and innovate. From their industry-disrupting Kickr smart trainers and the Elemnt family of cycling computers to their reinvigoration of the Speedplay pedal system, Wahoo knows that you have to take risks if you want to make the podium.

“Their products are intuitive and user-friendly while meeting the demands of a top-level racing team — a perfect combination. We’re excited to deepen the partnership with Wahoo so we can continue to push the envelope, on and off the road.”

Read more: Vista Outdoor reports record sales in third quarter FY22 financial results

Linda Jackson, founder of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, added: “As our Silicon Valley-based team steps up to the WorldTour, it’s been a priority to seek out technical partners who could help to maximise our riders’ potential. We value partners who prioritise innovation, ease of use, and top-shelf performance.

“As with every partnership on our team, Wahoo’s commitment to the advancement of women’s cycling is something we connect with. Since our inception in 2004, we have been a forward-looking team, developing riders to be competitive at the highest levels of the sport. Like us, Wahoo has a trail-blazing spirit and that’s what makes this partnership so exciting.”