Wahoo launches Kickr Direct Connect accessory

Wahoo is launching its new Kickr Direct Connect accessory.

It is the “world’s only” device that allows riders to create a wired connection between their modern indoor ride simulator and their home network. The Kickr Direct Connect, available now, costs £79.99.

As of today, Wahoo’s SUF Training System, TrainerRoad, FullGaz, and RGT Cycling are compatible. Other platforms are expected to become compatible in the coming months, including Zwift.

“We’re extremely proud to be the only indoor riding brand to offer our customers a way to hard-wire Kickr into their home network,” said Wahoo Kickr product manager Tyler Harris. “While a wireless connection works very well for most riders, those who have connectivity challenges, or those who simply cannot risk a dropout during an important race or workout will be able to ride with increased confidence and reliability by using Kickr Direct Connect.”

To create a wired connection, users will connect an ethernet cable to either their personal computer or home network router, and plug the other end into their Kickr Direct Connect, which then plugs into a port on Kickr.

The recently announced update to Zwift’s platform will allow Kickr Bike riders to use thumb buttons located on the inside of the left and right brake lever hoods to utilise Futureworks steering functionality within the game.

“When we designed Kickr Bike, we intentionally built in features we knew wouldn’t be usable at launch, but which would be huge assets to our riders once the software platforms caught up to our hardware,” added Harris.

“Now that Zwift is ready to roll out steering to more users, we’re excited that Kickr Bike will give our riders a seamless way to enjoy Zwifting, and to immerse themselves even more fully in virtual rides and races.”

