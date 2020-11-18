Wahoo launches new Elemnt Rival GPS watch

Share Facebook

Wahoo has launched the new Elemnt Rival GPS multi-sport watch.

The new device brings a “user-centric design and unblinkered focus on functionality” to triathletes, runners and cyclists.

“The real magic of Rival is that we were able to take everything we did with the Elemnt bike computer and create a perfect parallel, giving triathletes and runners the same ease of use that cyclists have had access to since 2016,” said Chip Hawkins, founder of Wahoo.

“A key design concern was making a watch with looks to match its performance. This is a stylish, high-performance multi-sport watch that should be the choice of any athlete looking for a lightweight GPS watch with an unbelievable battery life to track the longest races.”

The Touchless Transition technology, developed for Rival, allows users to transition from swim to ride to run without touching their watch. As a part of the Wahoo ecosystem, Rival’s Multisport Handover mode allows it to interact with Elemnt GPS cycling computers to transition race data from the watch to a cycling computer during the bike leg of a multi-sport activity such as a triathlon.

Rival incorporates several features including a ceramic bezel and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the backlight. Other features include a battery that lasts 14 days in watch mode or 24 hours in GPS mode, a barometric altimeter, an optical heart rate sensor and live tracking.

Wahoo’s first entry into the multi-sport watch category uses the same easy-to-set-up, easy-to-use platform and mobile app as Wahoo’s Elemnt GPS cycling computers. Rival tracks all standard run, bike, and swim metrics and can also track advanced running dynamics when paired with the Wahoo Tickrx heart rate monitor.

Following workouts, data is available in the Wahoo companion app and can be automatically uploaded to third-party platforms like TrainingPeaks and Strava. Rival also connects with ANT+ and Bluetooth sensors and can control Wahoo Kickr smart trainers.

Rival is already being used by triathletes including Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno, American Ironman World Record holder Heather Jackson, and two-time Olympians Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

“Jonny and I are both really fond of Wahoo’s gear and have been using some of their products for a number of years now,” said Alistair Brownlee. “Being able to rely on your equipment is completely essential for training and racing at the highest level.

“When preparing for the big races, you’ve got to be able to focus on what you’re doing 100% and not worry about your kit. The Elemnt Rival helps me track all my metrics during a training session without distracting me from performing to the best of my ability – be that in the water, on the bike or when running.”

