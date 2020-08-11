Wahoo launches new Kickr smart trainer

Share Facebook

Wahoo has launched the fifth-generation Kickr smart trainer.

This version of the Kickr refines power accuracy to +/-1% from +/-2% by using a proprietary auto-calibration process. It also comes equipped with the new Axis feet. These allow a bike installed onto the trainer to tilt up to five degrees from side-to-side with each pedal stroke.

“With key updates that improve any indoor ride, our newest Kickr will deliver an elevated experience for all Wahooligans,” said product manager Tyler Harris.

“Without any need to calibrate, and improved accuracy, riders can be more confident than ever in power numbers, and with the new Axis feet providing subtle side-to-side motion, ride feel has never been more realistic.”

The new Kickr will maintain the same retail price of the previous generation, £999.99. Wahoo also offers a complete indoor riding ecosystem – the Kickr is compatible with the Kickr Climb Indoor Grade Simulator, Kickr Headwind Smart Fan and Kickr Desk. It is also fully compatible with indoor workouts from Wahoo’s The Sufferfest virtual training app.

The newest Kickr is available now from WahooFitness.com.

