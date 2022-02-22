Wahoo launches Powrlink Zero pedal-based power meter and new Kickr Rollr smart trainer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wahoo has launched the Powrlink Zero pedal-based power meter, which is now available for purchase in both single-sided and dual-sided options.

Powrlink Zero is built around the Speedplay Zero pedal system. Like the rest of the Wahoo Speedplay range, Powrlink Zero features dual-sided entry, low stack height, and pedal float that is adjustable to between 0-15 degrees. The pedal-based design makes it easy to switch the power meter between multiple cranksets, said Wahoo.

Wahoo said it took the +/-1% accuracy of its Kickr series of smart trainers and replicated it in the Powrlink Zero. Couple that with a rechargeable battery that provides 75 hours of ride time per charge, connection to third-party apps and devices via ANT+ and Bluetooth, and backwards compatibility with legacy Speedplay Zero cleats, and Powrlink Zero is positioned to be “the power meter of choice for discerning athletes”, said the brand.

“Wahoo has always been at the forefront of providing athletes with accurate, reliable power data with our Kickr series of indoor smart trainers,” said Powrlink Zero product manager Katie DuPree.

“Now we’ve leveraged that expertise to create a pedal-based power meter that lets athletes get the same robust performance data when they ride or race outdoors, with the added benefit of dual-sided entry and great aerodynamics.”

The new Powrlink Zero weighs 250g for the single-sided option (left power measurement only), or 276g for the dual-sided option, and the MSRP is £549.99 and £849.99, respectively. The new power meter offering complements the existing Wahoo Speedplay pedal system line

Wahoo has also announced the release of the Kickr Rollr smart trainer, boasting a dual roller-based design.

Designed to accommodate a wide range of frame and tyre sizes via a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp, Kickr Rollr makes it easy to take bikes on and off, said Wahoo, making it ideal for those athletes who want to quickly transition from indoor training to riding outside, as well as for households where multiple riders use the same trainer. The Safety Tire Gripper secures the front wheel on bikes with tyres up to 2.1″/53mm.

“Kickr Rollr gives endurance athletes a convenient, versatile, and feature-packed option to train indoors or get ready for an event,” said Wahoo Kickr product manager Tyler Harris. “The ability to easily take your bike on and off the trainer while enjoying the singular ride feel of rollers really sets Kickr Rollr apart.”

Kickr Rollr connects to bike-mounted ANT+ power meters. For those athletes who don’t yet have a power meter, Wahoo is offering a bundle that includes both the Kickr Rollr and the Wahoo Speedplay Powrlink Zero single-sided, pedal-based power meter.

Read more: Canyon presents new 2022 Neuron:ON range

Kickr Rollr has an MSRP of £699.99 or £1199.99 bundled with the Speedplay Powrlink Zero single-sided power meter and is available at WahooFitness.com or through authorised Wahoo retailers.