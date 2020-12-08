Wahoo partners with ChallengeFamily in three-year deal

Share Facebook

Wahoo has partnered with ChallengeFamily in a three-year commitment which will see the brand as the ‘Official Global Training Partner’.

It will be present at all 31 ChallengeFamily races worldwide. The partnership extends across its complete ecosystem, including Elemnt Bike Computers, Tickr Heart Rate Monitors, Kickr Smart trainers, Speedplay Pedals and Wahoo’s own Training app The Sufferfest, as well as the Elemnt Rival multi-sport watch.

In addition to this, Wahoo will also be providing and facilitating a warm-up and training area where athletes and pros can ready themselves using the Kickr smart trainer and Headwind fan.

Wahoo’s CEO Mike Saturnia said: “We’re really pleased to be working with ChallengeFamily for the coming years to bring a wider range of triathletes to the racing scene. Wahoo is proud to partner with a brand who values their athletes so much and we look forward to supporting the pros and amateur racers as they take to the start line from Daytona and beyond.”

ChallengeFamily CEO Jort Vlam added: “Wahoo is a brand that focuses perfectly on the athlete. That is something that fits exactly with what we stand for with ChallengeFamily: ‘It’s all about the athlete’. Thanks to Wahoo, athletes can prepare their races in any way they want. It recently launched its brand new Wahoo Elemnt Rival, for example, a multi-sport watch that allows athletes to monitor their swimming, cycling and running training.

“Thanks to the Wahoo Kickr, athletes can also complete all their indoor workouts in the best possible way. At all our events, athletes can now get to know this beautiful brand if they are not familiar with it yet.”

