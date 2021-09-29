Wahoo releases new SYSTM training app

Share Facebook

Wahoo has entered the software space with the release of the SYSTM training app.

SYSTM takes a comprehensive, science-based approach to training, with a workout library that includes immersive cycling, running and swimming sessions, yoga, bodyweight-based strength training and mental training.

It features a training plan builder that lets users customise a range of plans for cycling and multisport. Every workout and training plan has been designed by The Wahoo Sports Science Division, led by coach Neal Henderson.

“When Wahoo acquired The Sufferfest, we knew we had a real opportunity to revolutionise the way people train,” said David McQuillen, founder of The Sufferfest and Wahoo’s head of Training Services.

“We set out to build the most comprehensive training app available — incorporating engaging content, the best sports science, useful training tips delivered in plain language, and tools that empower athletes across the spectrum to achieve their unique fitness goals.

“With the launch of SYSTM, we have set the stage, offering a training solution that sits at the centre of the Wahoo ecosystem of devices to make improving your performance simpler and more rewarding.”

Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia added: “Wahoo’s mission has always been to create the easiest-to-use connected fitness training tools and devices. SYSTM is a perfect complement to our hardware — it’s a training platform that serves athletes of all levels, from weekend warriors to aspiring professionals.”

SYSTM also features proprietary Four-Dimensional PowerTM (4DP) technology, which gives athletes deep insight into their fitness and then tailors all of the workouts and plans to match their profile. Performance targets are individualised to each athlete.

SYSTM has launched with a library of new content categories, including:

– The Sufferfest: Pro race footage, driving soundtracks, and engaging storylines set to challenging workouts

– On Location: Guided tours of some of cycling’s most iconic routes

– ProRides: Immersive race simulations that combine first-person camera footage from pro races with elite riders’ power files, scaled to the user’s 4DPTM profile

– A Week With: Spend a week training with Wahoo athletes. Go behind the scenes and see how they live and work

– Inspiration: Cycling-focused films and documentaries matched to recovery and endurance workouts

– Strength Training: A more focused, integrated approach to strength training that benefits runners, multisport athletes, and cyclists

SYSTM is available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android platforms and is designed to work with connected fitness devices from most major manufacturers, allowing athletes to use the smart trainer, power meter, heart rate monitor, or cadence sensor of their choice. Wahoo has also released The Knowledge podcast, featuring 15-minute deep dives into specific training topics.

Existing Sufferfest users will be automatically enrolled in SYSTM. New users can take advantage of a 14-day free trial. Subscriptions to SYSTM cost $14.99 per month or $129.99 per year at Wahoofitness.com/SYSTM.