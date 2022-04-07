Wahoo, The Ironman Group announce multi-year enterprise-wide partnership

Share Facebook

Wahoo and The Ironman Group have announced a multi-year enterprise-wide partnership.

The deal makes Wahoo an official technical partner for all brands under The Ironman Group portfolio, including Ironman, Ironman 70.3, Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series, Epic Series, Haute Route, and UTMB World Series.

The first company-wide partnership of its kind for The Ironman Group allows all within the various brand communities to benefit from the complete Wahoo ecosystem, including the Elemnt Rival Multisport Watch.

“We’re excited to partner with Wahoo across our brands to give our athletes access to their class-leading connected training ecosystem,” said Matt Wikstrom, chief partnerships officer for The Ironman Group.

“Wahoo is the only brand helping endurance athletes train indoors and outdoors, which can help all of our global athletes prepare for any of our events, regardless of time constraints, limited daylight, or weather. We hope that this partnership, along with our connected fitness offerings, will help more athletes attain their best results in our races.”

Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia said: “We’re very excited to join The Ironman Group family and offer all athletes entering the many events under the Group’s portfolio the very best in connected training.

We believe that to be the best in endurance sports you need to have the best tools, and we’re especially excited to reach the running and multisport community, who will have the chance to see how RIVAL and the entire Wahoo ecosystem can improve their training, while providing accurate race data they can be confident in.”

Wahoo has been the platform of choice for Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno, as well as multisport athletes like Ironman 70.3 World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay and multi-time Ironman Champion Heather Jackson.

For more information on The Ironman Group and its global event series, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group. For more information on Wahoo Fitness, visit www.wahoofitness.com.