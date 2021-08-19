Wahoo to be official transition partner of inaugural Collins Cup

Share Facebook

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and Wahoo have agreed a deal that will see Wahoo as the official transition partner of The Collins Cup in 2021.

Scheduled to take place on 28th August at the x-bionic sphere in Šamorín, near Bratislava, Slovakia, The Collins Cup is a new race format modelled after the Ryder Cup, which will see teams of European, international and USA athletes pitted against one another.

The partnership centres around activation in the lead up to and during The Collins Cup. Wahoo products will be offered as prizes in the Collins Cup Fantasy Competition where fans who correctly guess race match-up results have the chance to win a Wahoo Kickr. Wahoo will own the Transition Area on race day and deliver consumer demonstrations. Wahoo Kickrs will also be available in the Zwift Training Zone during event week which will serve as a key training location for athletes to prepare for the competition.

Mike Saturnia, CEO of Wahoo, said: “We’re very excited to partner with the PTO for the inaugural Collins Cup, which will showcase an entirely new format for triathlon. The Transition Zone is the perfect place for us to highlight the Wahoo Elemnt Rival multisport watch, the newest addition to our ecosystem.

“The transition is the critical intersection connecting the swim, bike and run and where two of the Rival’s stand-out features make a big impact: ‘Touchless Transition’ and ‘Multisport Handover’, allowing athletes to focus on their race, not just their equipment.”

Sam Renouf, CEO of the PTO, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Wahoo for the inaugural Collins Cup. Wahoo is the perfect partner to help us showcase the sport to not only triathletes but to a global community of cyclists and general sports fans who crave the rivalries that will be put on display when the best athletes in the world do battle for the Collins Cup.”

