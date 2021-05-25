Wahoo unveils new Elemnt Bolt with expanded navigation features

Share Facebook

Wahoo has launched the new Elemnt Bolt GPS computer, boasting a crisp colour display and expanded navigation features.

The new Elemnt Bolt introduces a 64-colour, high-contrast screen, making it easy to focus on ride data, said Wahoo. The 2.2in screen is made of durable, scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass.

Now featuring Smart Navigation, previously available only on the Elemnt Roam, the Elemnt Bolt automatically reroutes riders who stray from their planned route, lets riders change destinations, route back to the start, and retrace their rides right from the computer, without having to use their phone.

An updated user interface offers customisable, colour-highlighted fields to make it simple to focus on specific data metrics. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the backlight to make sure that the screen is easy to see.

The aerodynamic, low-profile body carries on the sleek design of the original Bolt, added Wahoo. Quick View LEDs on the top of the screen provide turn-by-turn directions, signal approaching Strava Live segments, and provide notifications.

With a 15-hour runtime and onboard memory increased to 16GB, the Bolt is designed to make exploring ‘simple’ with millions of miles of roads and trails already preloaded. When paired with the Wahoo Elemnt app, riders can customise their data screens, sync routes and analyse data.

“Bolt has always been known for its sleek form factor, as well as its ease-of-use,” said Wahoo Elemnt product manager Megan Powers. “We’re excited to add features that Wahooligans have been clamouring for, including a thoughtful use of colour on the display, and Smart Navigation in a package that looks great on any bike.

“Like all of our Elemnt GPS devices, Bolt integrates into the whole Wahoo ecosystem, whether you’re using the Multisport Handover mode to seamlessly track data in triathlon, or to control your Kickr.”

The new Elemnt Bolt (RRP £249.99) is available for purchase today at Wahoo dealers and at Wahoofitness.com.

