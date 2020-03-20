Wahoo’s Kickr Bike now available for pre-order in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wahoo’s Kickr Bike is now available for pre-order in the UK.

Having previously been limited to US customers only, UK riders can order the Kickr Bike for £2,999.99, with delivery expected from next week onwards.

“Over the past six years, we’ve seen an incredible increase in indoor cycling and the sales of Kickr indoor smart trainers,” said Mike Saturnia, CEO of Wahoo Fitness. “During this time, we’ve built the most complete ecosystem of connected indoor cycling products.

“The Kickr Bike represents the next generation of indoor smart training for Wahoo and delivers the most complete, unparalleled riding experience in its class. It is the ultimate product for discerning, data-driven athletes who are ready for a feature-rich, top-quality, responsive, dedicated indoor bike as the new cornerstone of their fitness.”

Jose Mendez, Wahoo’s director of product management, added: “The Kickr Bike represents the highest standard for indoor smart bike performance and has extensive features.

“However, we went to great lengths to ensure the product remained simple and intuitive to set up and operate. We’ve learned that it’s not enough to make a product with a lot of great features. We knew the Kickr Bike needed to be as effortless as possible to use so athletes can focus on training and not troubleshooting.”