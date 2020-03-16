Wattbike AtomX shortlisted for Sport Technology Award

Share Facebook

The Wattbike AtomX has been shortlisted for Innovation of the Year at The Sport Technology Awards.

The bike has in-built, interactive workouts, tests, training plans and climb mode all accessible from the Performance Touchscreen, allowing riders to automatically change resistance to follow structured workouts, simulate

gradient changes and mimic real climbs.

Members can also connect to the Wattbike Hub app or via their own smartphone devices to use apps including Zwift, The Sufferfest and Trainer Road. Integrated shifters allow riders to change gear or resistance as well as toggle ride

modes and screens without lifting their hands from the handlebars.

“As a company, we are hugely excited that the Wattbike AtomX has been recognised by industry professionals as a nominee for such a prestigious award,” said Richard Baker, Wattbike CEO. “We strive to create the best products, utilising the latest technology and the most advanced software. There has been a shift to sport-specific training, a trend to ‘train like an athlete’ with a focus on accurate, data-driven training. This has enticed a whole new consumer into the gym and now there is a Wattbike for every Wattbiker.

“We have a history of innovation; our mission is to continue leading the market with our advancements and technology. We stay ahead of market trends and develop products that can serve our core customers. With an obsession for performance, we plan to continue to evolve our offering, disrupt the industry and enhance innovations.”

Rebecca Hopkins, STA Group CEO, added: “The range of technology showcased this year, as well as the calibre of organisations participating, has been outstanding. The Sports Technology Awards are a highly prized, internationally respected mark of excellence but this has only been achieved thanks to our amazingly knowledgeable, committed judges and the support of visionary brands across the global sector. Consequently, it is reasonable to claim that this shortlist is a comprehensive, unique and authoritative representation of what innovations are important in sport. We look forward to announcing the winners at our ceremony on June 25th at The Londoner, Leicester Square.”