Wayne Stetina leaves Shimano after 37 years for new role at SRAM

Wayne Stetina will be leaving Shimano after 37 years, taking up a new role at SRAM.

Stetina, the vice president and road product specialist for the North American wing of Japanese component giant Shimano, joined the brand back in 1984 but will be departing for a new role with Shimano’s chief competitor.

Taking on a new role as ‘senior field guide, former professional road cyclist Stetina will help develop road and gravel components for US-based brand SRAM.

In an official statement shared with BikeBiz, Shimano said: “After 37 years of service to Shimano, Wayne Stetina has moved on from his position with Shimano and accepted an in-market position with SRAM.

“Wayne has provided many years of service to Shimano, and we are grateful for the impactful and lasting contributions he has made. He has helped grow our brand and the cycling market in North America, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

Stetina, now 68, who raced in two editions of the Olympics during his racing career, is also the uncle of former WorldTour professional Peter Stetina, now a gravel racing specialist.

In an interview with Road Bike Action magazine, Stetina explained his decision to part ways with Shimano, saying he sees an opportunity to improve road and gravel components, while also visiting shops and working with sponsored teams, combined with more flexible working which will allow him to continue riding his bike.

He added: “I’m parting with Shimano on good terms and have to say that it’s actually been better than I thought it would be. Of course they were concerned about product confidentiality so I had to sign some papers, but I think they’re also aware of my history of integrity. In fact, even SRAM made me sign papers that would hold me responsible if there was ever any information passing over.”