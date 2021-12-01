We Love Cycles bike shop in Central London is on the market

Sponsored post with We Love Cycles

The owner of We Love Cycles bike shop in London has put the store up for sale.

Located on Whitechapel Road, in the borough of Tower Hamlets, East London, We Love Cycles is a well-established bicycle, e-bike and e-scooter sales and repair company.

The business, which is both a repair workshop and retail store, is on the market with the owner looking for offers in the region of £85,000 (which includes a deposit of £8,500 as a security deposit with the landlord). That price includes leasehold, stock, and fixtures and fittings.

The store, located on popular London Cycle Superhighway 2, currently has four staff, with a current business turnover of £300,000 per year, with rent at £34,000.

Current opening times for the store are Monday-Friday 9am-7pm, then 10am-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Sale includes all website domains and social media platforms.

Websites:

https://welovecycles.com/

https://welovescooters.co.uk/

https://legal.welovecycles.com/

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/welovecycles/

https://www.instagram.com/welovescooterss/

https://www.instagram.com/welovecycles.legal/

The owner is looking for a quick sale due to relocating to Dubai.

For enquiries email legal@Welovecycles.com.

View the full listing here