Weldtite issues update on COVID-19 operations

Weldtite managing director Paul Davis has released a statement on the business’ operations during COVID-19.

The business is carrying a good stock of finished goods, tools and sub-components which can be used in flexible manufacture, it said, and is continuing to process and send orders as “quickly as practical” but has reduced its capacity to protect staff and the local community.

The full statement read:

For the past 80 years, the team at Weldtite has supported you and the wider bicycle industry. In the current crisis we believe it’s in everyone’s interest to stay fit and healthy, so encourage people to keep using cycle shops and riding bicycles.

As a longstanding UK manufacturer, we carry a good stock of both finished goods, tools and sub-components which can be used in flexible manufacture. We are continuing to process and send orders as quickly as practical, but have reduced our capacity to protect staff and the local community.

To date, we have taken the following steps:

1) Communicated openly and honestly with all employees from the start and sent home all staff in high-risk categories

2) Reduced the size of our onsite team to a minimum to ensure effective social distancing and reinforced a robust hand washing and hygiene regime throughout

3) Established home working technology, processes and procedures

4) Reviewed the robustness of our own supply chain

Naturally, I am keeping the above under constant review and will advise you immediately of any changes. Please call us if we can help in any way or if you just need to hear a familiar and friendly voice!

Key contacts:

Ordering, deliveries and general enquiries – main office: +44 1652 660000, sales@weldtite.co.uk

Sales, account management queries – James Buckle: +44 7495 733566, jamesb@weldtite.co.uk

Accounts and payment information – Olga Leach: accounts@weldtite.co.uk

All other queries – Paul Davis: +44 7375 537357, paul.davis@weldtite.co.uk

We sincerely hope and wish the very best for you, your colleagues, families and friends during these uncharted times.