Weldtite launches reusable Pure Aluminium Refill Bottle

Weldtite is continuing to “wage war on plastic” with the launch of the reusable Pure Aluminium Refill Bottle.

The brand’s R&D team explored a range of ideas to effectively reduce plastic consumption and noted that refill schemes often place too much emphasis on the consumer returning with a plastic bottle or plastic pouches, whilst tablets often perform “poorly” when mixed with water.

After months of research, the Pure Aluminium Refill Bottle became the preferred choice, with sample reviews highlighting “excellent” cleaning properties as well as ease of use. The aluminium bottle is offered in an initial bundle with a 200ml recyclable bottle of concentrated Pure Bike Wash which makes up to 2L of Bike Wash.

The launch of the Pure Aluminium Refill Bottle is supported by a POS display which communicates the “Refill, Reuse, Reduce” concept to consumers. The display is 100% recyclable and available exclusively from Moore Large, who confirmed there is no specific minimum order value for stand replenishment.

Adam Garner, brand director at Moore Large, said: “We have worked very closely with Weldtite to create an IBD exclusive option which is environmentally friendly, has a small footprint and is attractive to the consumer. Additionally, we are pleased to report successful pre-sales during the initial lockdown period.”

The Pure range is made in the UK at Weldtite’s North Lincolnshire factory without using any harmful ingredients, the brand has said. It is a complementary system of degreasers, cleaners and lubes that are both biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

The range has been tested by Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling and on the streets of the capital by the North London Thundercats with feedback being used to refine and tweak performance.

To order the new Pure Aluminium Refill Bottle and Pure point of purchase click here or speak to your Moore Large accessories account manager for more information.

