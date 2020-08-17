Welsh Cycling welcomes Busby as official incident detection partner

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Busby is now Welsh Cycling’s official incident detection partner.

Launched in 2019, Busby is a safety app with features including incident detections, incident prevention and near-miss reporting. The app is free to download on either the Google Play or Apple store.

“Our partnership with Welsh Cycling is a big leap for the evolution of Busby,” said commercial director and co-founder of Busby James Duffy. “We launched our beta version last November and Busby has saved three lives since its inception.

“With the launch of Busby 2.0 this August and our new patent-pending features such as Busby Flare, RoadRadar and the upcoming GroupRide, we aim to push the boundaries of cycling safety even further. We are delighted to offer Welsh Cycling members the safety they deserve!”

Welsh Cycling’s commercial and partnership manager Mark Allen added: “Announcing Busby as a partner is great news for us. We believe the app can be a great virtual companion for our clubs, groups and members and will help keep them safe whilst riding.

“The team at Busby are constantly developing the app and the latest update has some great features. The app has a lot of potential and over the coming months we are excited to share further news about how Busby can keep you safe.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: