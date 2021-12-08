West Midlands gets 150 shared e-bikes built by Pashley 

Share Facebook

The West Midlands just took a major step for sustainable transport, introducing more than 150 shared e-bikes across the region.

Built by iconic bike manufacturer Pashley, the electric bikes are an extension of the existing West Midlands Cycle Hire scheme, which saw 1,350 unassisted bikes installed earlier this year.

The new e-bikes, which have a unique green and purple branding, are now available from docking stations in Birmingham, Coventry, Sandwell, Solihull, Stourbridge, Sutton Coldfield, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said: “It has been a fantastic year for cycle hire, with more than 170,000 journeys taken on our fleet of bikes since March’s launch. Now, with the scheme having proved so popular, we are ready to take the next step with West Midlands Cycle Hire and roll out e-bikes.

“The greater range on the e-bikes makes them a clean and green alternative to the car for even more journeys around our region, whilst they will also help more people get involved with cycling and perhaps even try it for the first time.

“We know cycling and walking has huge benefits both for the environment and for people’s mental and physical health, as well as being great fun. And so that’s why we are looking to expand the scheme throughout 2022, making sure we reach more people and communities across the West Midlands.”

The new e-bikes cost £1.50 to unlock and 10p per minute after that, while there are bundles on offer which let users travel for 30 minutes for £3. Bike are unlocked through the Beryl Cycle Hire app.

These schemes are part of the £40 million investment Transport for West Midlands and its partner councils are making in cycling and walking.

Adam Tranter, the newly appointed West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner, said: “E-bikes have totally transformed cycling for many people, including me; using an e-bike made it much less likely for me to use a car.

“From a quick trip across town or to meet friends, having electric assistance is really helpful on the hills or just when you want to take it easy. I’m pleased that more people in the West Midlands now have the chance to use an e-bike thanks to this new fleet.”