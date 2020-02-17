What not to miss at iceBike* 2020

iceBike* 2020 is kicking off tomorrow, taking place at the Marshall Arena:MK in Milton Keynes.

The 14th edition of the show will run from 18th to 20th February.

Shimano MY21 preview

“You may have seen already, but for the first time ever at iceBike*, Shimano is offering attendees an MY21 product preview. This is a completely unique opportunity for dealers to get a rare insight as to what is coming from the biggest component manufacturer in cycling. All attendees of this seminar will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.”

Seminar schedule

“Every year, education is a huge part of iceBike* and 2020 is no different. Madison treats the show as an opportunity to come together, learn from each other and reflect on what else the industry can be doing to improve. There are some hot topics this year such as Brexit, Retail Finance, Shimano, Freewheel and more. There will even be a talk from legendary SiS ambassador, Sir Chris Hoy.”

Freewheel

“As the Freewheel website improves and the union of dealers signed up gradually expands, now is a great time to speak to Madison about how your business could be a part of it. Freewheel is a huge part of Madison’s future and a superb initiative for supporting independent bike dealers, so visit iceBike* and find out more. What is more, is that there are no costs associated with joining. It is all positives!”

Brands and new products

“It goes without saying that Madison’s impressive brand portfolio will be out in force, including some iceBike* debutants. ODI, who signed up with Madison in October last year, will be there for the first time, while there are some huge new products from those more familiar with the Arena:MK. Ridgeback is launching ten brand new bikes, DT Swiss will have its new suspension platform and Saracen will be exhibiting its new Dirt Jump bike range. That’s just the tip of the iceberg (pun intended)!”

The Bike Shop

“Continuing the theme of education, the Bike Shop concept store will take centre stage again to offer advice on merchandising and POS best-practice. It is always a popular feature at the show and retail expert Mark O’Dolan will be on hand to speak to dealers and answer any questions that they may have.”

Entertainment

“It is not all work at iceBike*. When the show closes for the day, Madison urges attendees to hang around and join for some tasty food and drinks. Whether it’s a restaurant takeover, Casino night or a few in the pub, each evening will prove to be a lot of fun. Everything is complimentary for iceBike* visitors, so make time to stay around and chat bikes away from the confines of an exhibition hall.”

Register now by visiting www.icebike.co.uk.

Read BikeBiz‘s feature with Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan on iceBike* 2020 here.