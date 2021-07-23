What to expect from the bicycle segment at IAA Mobility

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

IAA Mobility is taking place in Munich for the first time from 7th-12th September – not as a classic automobile trade fair on the exhibition grounds alone, but as an all-encompassing mobility event at several locations in parallel:

Open Space – the exhibition areas in the city centre

Bicycle brands can be found in the Hofgarten (between Odeonsplatz and Englischer Garten) and on Marstallplatz (about 300 metres further towards the city centre).

The following brands, among others, are represented here (planning status Mid-July, it can be assumed that additional brands will be added): Bergamont, Brose, Bulls, Canyon, Evoc, Fazua, Fit, Flyer, Hercules, Husvarna e-Bikes, i:sy, Kettler, Mubea, Qwic, S’Cool, Schwalbe, Scott, Sharea, Simplon, Specialized, R Raymon, Rebike, Riese & Müller, Rose, Rotwild, Volkswagen Bike Leasing and Zemo.

The “Open Space” is accessible free of charge without the need for a ticket. There are no designated test areas on the exhibition grounds themselves, but rather the bikes can be tested under real conditions in the urban infrastructure, explicitly on the cycle paths in the immediate vicinity, such as on Ludwigs-/Leopoldstraße, but also on the cycle paths of the nearby Englischer Garten.

As part of the IAA, “Kids World” is also located on Marstallplatz and its programme is aimed specifically at children and families. A pump track invites cyclists of all ages to “pump it up”. In addition, there will be a merry-go-round, face painting for children and many other programme items for young and old.

The “heart” of the IAA Mobility – the Messe München exhibition grounds

This is where most of the bicycle brands are to be found, more precisely called the ”Open Space Extended” area. Two of the nine halls are dedicated to bicycles: Halls B5 and B6. In addition, there is a 4,000 square metre test area on the outdoor grounds, directly adjacent to Hall B6. This is divided into a bicycle and pedelec test track, including ascent and descent ramps, and a “Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike Experience” with a wide variety of surfaces, berms and other obstacles, which can also be mastered by completely inexperienced cyclists. A dirt jump show will be held three times a day.

The following brands will showcase their latest products on the trade fair ground, inside and/or outside the halls: A-N.T, Abus, Akkurad, Asfalt, Bergamont, Bosch, Brose, Bulls, Canyon, Cannondale, Chike, Coast Folding Cycles, Coboc, Conway, Coolmobility, Deuter, Dockr, e-flow, Eurorad, Evoc, fahrrad.de, Fahrradwelt Huber, Fazua, Fidlock, Fit, Fixie Inc, Flyer, Gates, Ghost, Haibike, Hartje, Hepster, Hercules, Husvarna e-Bikes, i: sy, Intis, Kettler, Lapierre, Messingschlager, Mubea, MTB Cycletech, Nicolai, Ortlieb, Pegasus, Pendix, Pinion, PowUnity, Qwic, Qio, R Raymon, Rebike, Riese & Müller, Rockshox, Rose, S’Cool, sblocks, Schwalbe, Scott, Sharea, Simplon, SRAM, Storck, Stromer, Super Rent & Tracker, Supernova, Taxxi Trailer, Tern, Uebler, Volkswagen Bike Leasing, Vässla, vit: bikes, Votec, VSC, Winora and Zipp.

In the halls there are separate, spacious catering areas, a stage where the brands present their highlight products, as well as a vintage road bike and retro mountain bike exhibition. The two bicycle halls and the outdoor area are located in the IAA Mobility area, which is open to all visitor groups for the entire duration of the event, including the general public interested in mobility.

TIP: If you are mainly interested in the subject of bicycles, you are advised to visit the IAA Mobility between Tuesday and Friday noon, because from Friday afternoon onwards the entire exhibition grounds are open to all visitors, and it can be assumed that it will be considerably more crowded then and that you will be less able to test the bike of your choice quickly.

In addition to the topic of cycling as an elementary component, all forms of mobility are covered at the IAA Mobility. Of course, the automobile is strongly represented, but every other form of electric mobility will also be present. In addition, there will be major technology providers, but also topics such as local public transport, intermodality and urban planning.

To be experienced at the Munich exhibition grounds, the “Open Space” and as yet unmentioned: the “Blue Lane Road”. The latter is a pop-up lane, between the city centre and the trade fair, like the one Munich residents got to know in COVID times for bicycles; except that it will be reserved for faster electric vehicles (which the brands make available for testing).

The Blue Lane will not be suitable for bikes, due to the fact that the last stretch leads over the motorway. Every Munich resident who is already driving purely electrically can also use this lane, as can “combustion vehicles” but with at least three people in the vehicle.