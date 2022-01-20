Wheelbase recruiting for various roles in new Coventry store

Share Facebook

Wheelbase is currently recruiting for various roles in its new retail store, Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry.

The roles include bike fitter, workshop technician, workshop manager, sales assistant, store manager and assistant store manager. More details on each can be found below.

Bike Fitter

We are currently looking for an outstanding applicant to be the Bike Fitter at our brand-new retail store – Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry. Full and part-time roles will be considered. We are looking for an experienced, qualified bike fitter with the ability to provide excellent support and guidance to customers during the bike fitting process. Applicants should be friendly and approachable and should enjoy working with cyclists of all abilities; patient with an eye for detail you must be able to work independently and be confident working with a wide variety of bicycles.

Workshop Technician

We are currently looking for outstanding applicants for Workshop Technician roles at our brand-new retail store – Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry in a fully fitted Park Tools workshop. We are looking for people who enjoy working in a busy cycle workshop and deliver outstanding service. We sell the latest products from the leading brands across all cycling disciplines – mountain, road, electric, leisure, kids and adventure. You will be a positive team player; sales focused and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great dynamics, premium servicing, accurate service bookings and time management. The role is fast-paced, varied and testing.

Workshop Manager

We are currently looking for an outstanding applicant to be the Full Time Workshop Manager at our brand-new retail store – Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry in a and fully fitted Park Tools workshop. We are looking for someone with previous cycle workshop experience, who is confident and capable of delivering a first-class experience to our valued customers. Plus manage your team of mechanics and support the store manager and sales team.

We are looking for some who enjoys working in a busy cycle workshop and delivering outstanding service. We sell the latest products from the leading brands across all cycling disciplines – mountain, road, electric, leisure, kids and adventure. You will be a positive team leader; sales-focused, commercial, and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great dynamics, a premium servicing, accurate service bookings, time management, workflow planning and parts ordering. The role is fast-paced, varied and testing.

Sales Assistant

We are currently looking for outstanding applicants to be Full Time and Part Time Sales Assistants at our brand-new retail store –Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry. We are looking for people who enjoy working in a busy retail environment and delivering outstanding service to our all customers. We sell the latest products from the leading brands across all cycling disciplines – mountain, road, electric, leisure, kids and adventure. You will be a positive member of the team, sales focused and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great dynamics, a premium product range, accurate sales recording, time management and merchandising.

Store Manager

We are currently looking for an outstanding applicant to be the Store Manager at our brand-new retail store – Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry. We are looking for someone with previous retail experience, who is confident and capable of delivering a first-class experience to our valued customers. As the Store Manager, you will provide positive leadership to your team, be sales focused and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great team dynamics, accurate stock control, time management and merchandising.

Assistant Store Manager

We are currently looking for an outstanding applicant to support the Store Manager at our brand-new retail store – Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry. We are looking for someone with previous retail experience, who is confident and capable of delivering a first-class experience to our valued customers and offer essential support to the Store Manager. As the Assistant Store Manager, you will provide support to the Store Manager, be a positive member of the team, be sales focused and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great team dynamics, a great premium product range, accurate stock control, time management and merchandising.