Wheels for Wellbeing releases annual survey on needs and experiences of disabled cyclists

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wheels for Wellbeing has released its annual survey on the needs and experiences of disabled cyclists.

The survey collects information on the state of disabled cycling across the UK. It looks at why, where, and how disabled people wheel and cycle, and the challenges and barriers they face.

This year, it contains additional questions on the impact of COVID-19 and changes in streetscapes and traffic levels on disabled cyclists.

Despite the potential benefits of cycling for many disabled people, there is little research and information available for disability cycling or active travel advocates.

Wheels for Wellbeing’s survey focuses specifically on the needs and experiences of disabled cyclists, and on the barriers that need to be addressed to enable more disabled people to wheel and cycle.

Wheels for Wellbeing director Isabelle Clement MBE said: “Our annual survey is really important. We want to make cycling more accessible for disabled people, so having information on the current needs and experiences of disabled cyclists is crucial.

“We really encourage disabled cyclists to respond to and share our survey – the more responses we get, the louder we can shout about the results!”

The survey is available via the Wheels for Wellbeing website, including Easy Read versions.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: