Wheels for Wellbeing sets out key recommendations for inclusive cycling in updated guide

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wheels for Wellbeing has published its updated Guide to Inclusive Cycling.

Now in its fourth edition, the charity’s flagship policy document sets out key recommendations for inclusive cycling, many of which have been included in the Department for Transport’s new Cycle Design Guidance (LTN 1/20), published in July 2020.

The Guide to Inclusive Cycling was first published in 2017. The fourth edition retains the previous edition’s blend of real-life case studies, technical recommendations and policy suggestions, but now includes links to LTN 1/20 clauses which users can directly reference throughout the document.

Isabelle Clement, director of Wheels for Wellbeing, said: “Just over three years since releasing the first-ever Guide to Inclusive Cycling, it’s amazing to me that we’re already onto our fourth edition! The reason for this is that the world of cycling has been changing as people take note of and act on our recommendations!

“In 2019, Trinity College Dublin unveiled the first-ever inclusive cycle parking space on the eve of my launching our 2nd edition during Velo City, rendering it immediately out of date. By Christmas 2019, we’d updated the Guide to include this and other new examples of best practice. When, in July 2020, the Department for Transport published Gear Change and LTN1/20, it was clear we needed to set to work once more and include references to this most inclusive of national cycle guidance in the Guide.

“For a charity of our size, to see our work having such a fast and significant impact on the world around us is an amazing gift and makes all the hard work worthwhile!”

Cycling minister Chris Heaton-Harris added: “Choosing more active forms of travel like cycling is better for our health and the environment, and this Government is committed to supporting cycling for everyone – a commitment made clear in the Prime Minister’s Cycling and Walking Plan.

“We will continue to support the delivery of cycle infrastructure which is safe and inclusive for disabled cyclists and pedestrians, and our work with accessibility groups such as Wheels for Wellbeing ensures we’re making use of expert knowledge to inform accurate and inclusive cycle design guidance for all.”

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: