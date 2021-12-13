Whyte Bikes appoints Mike Sanderson as senior product manager

Share Facebook

Whyte Bikes has appointed Mike Sanderson as senior product manager.

Working with Whyte’s product and design teams to continue the development of its bikes, Sanderson will focus on the specification of Whyte’s high-end bikes and e-bikes, as well as building strategic partnerships with key suppliers and stakeholders.

An award-winning product strategist, Sanderson joins from TheRiderFirm where he was chief strategy officer, responsible for the development and brand building of its Privateer mountain bike and Cairn e-bike brands. He is probably best known for the creation and development of Go Outdoors’ award-winning Calibre and Compass brands, which he built from scratch.

Sanderson began his career with Raleigh, managing the expansion of Diamondback across Europe and working closely with professional riders including the Ashton/Diamondback Team.

Following its strategic partnership with Cairngorm Capital earlier this year, Whyte has been investing widely in the talent and infrastructure necessary to support its strategic ambitions. Sanderson is the first in a series of key appointments that Whyte is making that will support the growth and evolution of its offering.

Sanderson will be working closely with Andy Jeffries, Whyte’s product director, who said: “We are very excited to bring Mike into our product development group. He has an outstanding reputation for developing award-winning and “best in test” bikes so his experience is a perfect complement to our current team. We are looking forward to working together to produce the next generation of progressive bikes and e-bikes.”

Sanderson said: “With its laser focus on performance and design, Whyte Bikes is the pinnacle of British bike design so I am delighted to be able to apply my passion for bikes and racing bikes to such a fantastic brand. It’s exciting to work with such a great team and to have the opportunity and resources to put my ideas into practice.”