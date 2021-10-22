Wiggle announces pop-up café where payment will be taken in miles travelled

Share Facebook

Wiggle has announced a pop-up café designed to reward outdoor enthusiasts and athletes that ‘carry on whatever the weather’ by allowing them to buy drinks and cakes using miles travelled as their currency.

Wiggle’s Adventurer’s Cafe will serve hot drinks and sweet treats devised by GBBO finalist and keen outdoor sports enthusiast Steph Blackwell. Payments will be ‘charged’ in the form of miles travelled along a route that covers hiking trails, woodland and a lake – the more land traversed, the bigger the reward.

Open to the general public for one day only on the 3rd November, the Adventurer’s Cafe will sit on its very own remote island in the middle of a lake – which itself is in the middle of a deer park not usually accessible to the general public – in Kent. Through a bespoke route incorporating the Greensand Way long-distance walk route, taking in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and crossing 300m high Leith Hill, the cafe will require attendees to hike, trail run, cycle and cross water to get there.

Once at the lake, Wiggle teams will be on hand to provide attendees with their currency card, which will be stamped to validate the miles travelled and used as payment at the cafe. Wiggle will provide kayaks and paddleboards to those that use them, who can show they’ve earned their coffee and cake stop for the final leg of the journey. A boat will also be available to transport athletes to and from the island.

For anyone that wishes to have their say in the cafe’s final menu, voting is open on Wiggle’s Facebook and Instagram channels with a selection of bakes and other sweet treats proposed by Blackwell.

Fran Baratta, head of outdoor adventure at Wiggle, said: “We know autumn is a pivotal time in the outdoor sports calendar, and a time when even the most dedicated of runners, cyclists and adventurers reconsider moving their efforts indoors. However, this needn’t be the case as with the right motivation, kit and insight, autumn can be a fantastic time to get outdoors even when the weather isn’t as inviting as summer.

“We can’t wait to welcome new and existing Wiggle customers to the Adventurer’s Cafe next month and show them how brilliant the great outdoors can be in the UK and what is waiting on their doorstep. We want everyone to be ready for everything autumn has to offer and what better way than with some delicious cakes and stunning views.”

Wiggle’s Adventurer’s Cafe will be open to the public from 8am-3pm on Wednesday 3rd November at Boughton Monchelsea, Maidstone. For full details of how to get there, click here.