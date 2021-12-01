Wiggle social media survey reveals top Christmas gifts for fitness fans

Share Facebook

Wiggle has revealed the results of a social media poll on which fitness gifts its followers would most like to unwrap on Christmas morning – with more than a third (37%) of respondents choosing a bike.

‘Jazzy socks’ were the second favourite gift for fitness enthusiasts (20%), making them more desirable than a brand-new pair of running shoes, which was third at 15%.

Sports tech came in at fourth (14%) followed by turbo trainers, with less than one in ten (7.5%) customers looking to cycle inside for a turbo boost this winter season.

Another emerging trend for 2021 is Christmas Day exercise. Among Wiggle’s followers, going for a run was the most popular Christmas morning activity, with almost half (46.5%) preferring to pull on their running shoes than sit on the sofa. The second most popular was going for a cycle (26%).

Wiggle also asked its followers to share the best sports gift they ever received. While bikes featured heavily among the responses, with one follower finding a time trial bike waiting for them under the tree, tech was a common theme, with respondents listing the Garmin 735XT watch, the Garmin 645 watch, and the Garmin Edge 530 cycling computer as prized presents.

Other top gifts included a pair of carbon bike wheels, a dhb cycling reflective jacket and a cycling power meter. A recurring favourite for respondents was the cost of entry into events and races – for example, the Box End Ultra 5km.

Wiggle recently announced a pop-up café designed to reward outdoor enthusiasts and athletes that ‘carry on whatever the weather’ by allowing them to buy drinks and cakes using miles travelled as their currency. Open to the general public for one day only on the 3rd November, the Adventurer’s Cafe sat on its very own remote island in the middle of a lake in Kent, requiring attendees to hike, trail run, cycle and cross water to get there.