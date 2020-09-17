WiggleCRC enters consultation period on County Antrim warehouse operations

Share Facebook

WiggleCRC has entered a consultation period for the proposed consolidation of its warehouse and bike build operations in County Antrim.

After careful consideration from the Group, the consolidation has been proposed in an effort to increase efficiencies between Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles (CRC), who form the Group.

The consolidation of the two warehouse/distribution centres has been proposed to allow for reduced shipping times, to improve the customer journey and to decrease the Group’s environmental impact. The reduction in transport is expected to reduce CO² emissions by approximately 100,000kgs per year.

If the proposed plans go ahead, it is anticipated that 62 jobs could be at risk of redundancy at the Whitepark site, near Ballyclare in County Antrim, pending a final decision later this year.

The Group said it is committed to its staff and will look to relocate as many employees as possible, with all staff at the Whitepark site being offered the opportunity to relocate to the Group’s Citadel site in Wolverhampton or to apply for alternative suitable positions elsewhere in the Group’s Northern Ireland operations.

In addition, it will be outlining the support which will be put in place for those who are unable to be relocated in order to help employees find alternative job roles.

Simon Downie, director of distribution at WiggleCRC, said: “We’re currently undergoing a consultation period to review if the operations from our Whitepark warehouse in County Antrim will be consolidated with our Citadel warehouse in Wolverhampton. This decision isn’t taken lightly, and we are currently undergoing a consultation period with all employees who could be impacted if the plans were to proceed.

“Our team is of the upmost importance to us and if the proposed plans are approved our ambition is to ensure as few job losses as possible. We would offer the opportunity for all staff to relocate to our Wolverhampton site and, where it is not possible for employees to relocate, we’re ensuring we give them all the support we can to find a new position.

“The proposed plans have arisen to allow us to increase efficiencies in the business which will improve our customers’ experience. The proposed plans are still in consultation period and no decisions will be finalised until the end of October at the earliest. Northern Ireland remains an important part of the WiggleCRC Group and the proposed plans to consolidate the warehouse and bike build operations will not impact our wider operations in Northern Ireland or the Group’s long-term ambitions for the Chain Reaction Cycles brand.”

WiggleCRC has confirmed that no customers will be impacted by the consultation period or if the proposed plans go ahead. The Group will ensure the consolidation takes places over a phased period and all customers will still receive their orders within the usual timeline.

