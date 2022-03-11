Wildoo added to COREbike 2022 exhibitor roster

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wildoo has been added to the exhibitor roster for COREbike 2022.

Wildoo is a leading supplier of premium custom cycling products with an extensive range covering bidons, cycle clothing, caps, socks, musettes, bandanas, PhonePacs and more. All products are retail quality and perfect for retailers looking to raise their own brand image.

The company was formed in 2002 and now offers a comprehensive range of cycling products with custom branding. In 2013, Wildoo developed and launched the VeloPac brand. British designed and manufactured, the range includes a smartphone case and cycling musette with more products to follow. Wildoo has also for many years represented international brands including Token Products (Taiwan), Pletscher (Switzerland) and EU-Bottle (Hungary).

Wildoo also has experience and contacts to set up and develop ODM of own-brand products for specific customers.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Find out what the BikeBiz team is most looking forward to at CORE in the March edition of BikeBiz magazine, as well as what to look out for from exhibitors including Upgrade Bikes, Windwave, Silverfish UK, ZyroFisher, Extra UK, Ison Distribution, i-ride, Chicken CycleKit, Cycling Sports Group, Mavic UK and Eovolt. More previews and news on the show can be found here.

Wildoo will be exhibiting the unique VeloPac aftermarket range of RidePac cycling essentials cases and launching some exciting newly developed products for 2022. Dealers can find Wildoo in Syndicate Room 12 (S12).

Read more: DfT confirms £20 million of funding for Bikeability to improve access to cycle training

The COREbike Show

Whittlebury Hall Hotel

Whittlebury

Northamptonshire

NN12 8QH

Opening times:

Sunday 20th March: 9am – 5:30pm

Monday 21st March 9am – 5:30pm

Tuesday 22nd March 9am – 4pm