Wildside Cycles recruiting for various roles in Tunbridge Wells store

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wildside Cycles is currently recruiting for various roles in its Tunbridge Wells store.

The roles include assistant manager – sales, mechanic, experienced bike fitter-sales/mechanic, and workshop manager. More details on each can be found below.

Assistant manager – sales

We are looking for an experienced, enthusiastic salesperson with a passion and experience of cycling and the ability to manage.

The job:

– Maintaining the shop floor area to a high standard

– Accountable for the daily shop sales

– Working on the shop floor as in sales capacity and taking the lead with customer interactions

– Identify any areas where customer satisfaction has not been met and implement corrective actions

– Enter customers into our CRM system and follow up

– Managing the warranty system and ensure warranties are dealt with efficiently

– Training new staff in sales techniques and regularly reinforcing good sales behaviour

– Update sales databases

– Report monthly on bike and P&A sales

– Suggest new products to stock and identify slow-selling items for clearance or price adjustment

– Carry out bike fits (training provided)

More details here.

Mechanic

We are now looking to recruit an experienced mechanic for our busy store in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take the next step in an exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for all things bike, then Wildside Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge.

You will:

– Be able to manage time and work fast and thoroughly

– Be acutely aware of health and safety principles

– Have a great understanding of mechanical principles

– Great commercial awareness

– Have fantastic organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise

More details here.

Experienced bike fitter-sales/mechanic

We are now looking to recruit an experienced bike fitter-sales person/mechanic for our busy store in Tunbridge Wells. We like to think we go that extra mile for all our customers. As with many small businesses, the role will be multi-faceted. Most of your day will be spent advising customers – helping them with their bike and other purchases as well as dealing with service issues. As bike fitting is at the core of everything we do, you will need to understand that process to be an experienced bike fitter. There may also be an element of purchasing and returns handling in the role and occasionally you may be called upon to lead a shop ride or help with marketing events outside of the store.

We are open to all types of applicants. Perhaps you have a long track record in bicycle retail and fancy a change, or have no experience but a passion for cycling. You should be willing to learn and adopt our ways of working, have a high attention to detail, and a problem solving approach (but still know when to ask for help).

More details here.

Workshop manager

We are now looking to recruit an experienced workshop manager/head mechanic for our busy store in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take the next step in an exciting and dynamic environment, wanting to share your passion for all things bike, then Wildside Cycles wants you. You will need to ensure that bikes leave your workshop ready for optimum performance and ensure you and your team offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge.

You will:

– Be able to manage, motivate and inspire a team

– Be acutely aware of health and safety principles

– Have a great understanding of mechanical principles

– Great commercial awareness

– Have fantastic organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise

More details here.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: