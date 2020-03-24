Windwave to distribute Granite Design in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Windwave is to distribute Granite Design in the UK and Ireland.

The distributor has “almost all” products in stock now and ready to order from its B2B site.

“The Design and Innovation Award-winning Stash Tool System makes use of the space inside your steerer tube and handlebars to conveniently stash your most useful trail tools on your bike,” said a statement. “The Stash multi-tool fits inside the steerer tube and pre-loads the headset without having to cut a thread into your fork, which is likely to void the fork manufacturer’s warranty.

“Installation is quick and easy and the system is compatible with pretty much any suspension fork. The Stash system also consists of a kit of a tubeless plug tool (including plugs) and a chain tool that installs inside each side of the handlebar.”

Windwave’s Dan Jones said: “Granite Designs has some very clever solutions to carrying your trail tools, from the innovative Stash system to the RockNroll mini tool roll, Granite offers a high-quality product at very competitive price points.”

The distributor will add Granite Design to its existing portfolio of A2Z, ANVL, BBB, Cactus Tongue, Ceramicspeed, Colnago, Dainese, DVO, FSA, High 5, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Litespeed, Morgan Blue, Nokon, Quintana Roo, Scratch Cover, Transition Bikes and Vision.