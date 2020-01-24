Windwave to distribute High5 nutrition in UK

Windwave is to distribute High5 nutrition in the UK.

The partnership will take effect from 1st February 2020.

“We want to ensure High5 continues to be available to independent bike dealers and partnering with Windwave provides our customers with a fast and reliable service nationwide,” said Joshua Daly, national account manager, High5.

“Windwave’s existing range of performance brands complements our own products, designed to support amateurs and professionals, like BORA – hansgrohe, achieve their goals.

“Now’s a great time to stock High5 with over 150k participants sampling our great-tasting products across over 100 mass-participant cycling events this year, including Prudential RideLondon.”

Luke Leuillette, commercial manager, Windwave, added: “We are delighted to welcome High5 products to Windwave which fits in extremely well with our performance cycling focused portfolio.

“High5 is renowned for its commitment in creating nutritious products with amazing natural flavours, ensuring you can enjoy your chosen sport and reach those desired goals.

“Our focus will be to grow sales with IBD’s and creating exclusive offerings to complement the existing High5 ranges. We look forward to welcoming the brand at COREbike show 26th-28th January.”

Windwave is a co-founder of the COREbike show and will add High5 to its existing portfolio of A2Z, ANVL, BBB, Cactus Tongue, Ceramicspeed, Colnago, Dainese, DVO, FSA, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Litespeed, Morgan Blue, Nokon, Quintana Roo, Transition Bikes and Vision.