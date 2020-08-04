Windwave to distribute Master Lock

Share Facebook

Windwave is to distribute Master Lock in the UK and Ireland.

“We are delighted to welcome Master Lock products to Windwave and we see it as a great fit with our leading brand ethos,” said Windwave’s MD Peter Nisbet. “Master Lock is recognised as a global leader in cycle security with high-security solutions for bikes at home or out and about.

“We are particularly excited about the Cuff lock range which is ideally suited to scooters and e-scooters and is priced from £26.95 ssp. We will have full stock of all the bestselling lines and POS options available for pre-order from today via our B2B website with in-store delivery from Monday 10th August.”

Master Lock’s sales director for EMEA Jonathan Skermer added: “Our business is excited to be partnering with a leading IBD distributor who is aligned in wanting to realise the opportunity in the sector for compelling security products from a global market leader that offer real quality and compelling value.”

Windwave is a co-founder of the COREbike show and will add Master Lock to its existing portfolio of A2Z, ANVL, BBB, Cactus Tongue, Ceramicspeed, Colnago, Dainese, DVO, FSA, Grantie Design, High5, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Litespeed, Morgan Blue, Nokon, Quintana Roo, SENDHIT, Transition Bikes and Vision.

For more information on the Master lock range visit Windwave’s B2B website, contact the sales office or your usual regional salesperson.

