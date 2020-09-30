Windwave to distribute Thok in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Windwave is to distribute Thok E-bikes in the UK and Ireland.

“I have known and worked with the Windwave team since 2005,” said Stefano Migliorini, Thok E-bikes’ CEO. “I am a passionate lover of the two wheels world and the Windwave team shares my values and ideas. This is why we decided to work together again and I’m glad to announce that we have appointed Windwave as our Thok distributor for the UK.

“Windwave is a respected distributor in the UK market and is managed by knowledgeable and passionate people. I am sure that thanks to their experience in cycling and the off-road world, they will be a precious asset to grow Thok’s presence in the UK.”

Windwave’s Dan Jones added: “We are very excited to be working with Thok. The bikes have a great pedigree, designed by a rider with riders in mind. This passion clearly shows when out on the trails, with models available from mid-November including the new flagship model the TK01, with the all-new Shimano EP8 motor, an integrated 630wh battery and a solid spec that is ready to ride at just £5199.95.”

Windwave is a co-founder of the COREbike show and will add Thok bikes to its existing portfolio of A2Z, ANVL, BBB, Cactus Tongue, Ceramicspeed, Colnago, Dainese, DVO, FSA, Granite Design, High-5, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Litespeed, Master Lock, Morgan Blue, Nokon, Quintana Roo, SENDHIT, Transition Bikes and Vision.

For more information on the THOK e-bike range please visit the B2B website, contact the sales office or your usual regional salesperson.

