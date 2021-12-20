Winners announced for 2021 Zwift Academy Road programme

Share Facebook

Zwift has announced Maud Oudeman and Alex Bogna as the winners of the 2021 Zwift Academy Road programme, following a week-long final held in Mallorca.

Oudeman will join Canyon//SRAM Racing and Bogna will join Alpecin-Fenix from 1st January 2022.

Zwift Academy Road saw a record of over 150,000 riders take part in 2021, with this year being the first time men’s and women’s programmes were combined. Both the men’s and women’s finalists competed together at the same camp in Mallorca, Spain. The contenders faced daily challenges, both on Zwift and on the Mallorcan climbs, and all the action was captured in a five-episode series hosted by GCN.

Oudeman won multiple ‘rider of the day’ accolades and proved a popular fit with her new teammates at Canyon//SRAM Racing. “I can’t believe it!” she said.

“The week was so amazing but also a tough test. I was so thrilled to make the finals and I can’t believe my dream is coming true. I cannot wait to race for Canyon//SRAM Racing and I’m really excited to continue to learn, improve and help the team as much as I can next year.”

Bogna said: “I have no words. Zwift Academy is just such a fantastic opportunity, when I found out I’d made it to the Finals I was so happy. I wanted to have a great week of riding and really give myself a chance of winning the contract. Honestly, I’m in shock this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Canyon//SRAM Racing team manager Ronny Lauke, said: “The Zwift Academy continues to identify raw talent that has the ability to become top level cyclists in the sport. The recent winners have all shown this with their impact on road cycling and results.

“In 2021, it was great that the Zwift Academy Finals were able to be held as a camp again. The level of competitiveness among the riders was very strong. Maud stood out with her consistent results and powerful performances throughout the week. We look forward to welcoming her as a member of the team.”

Zwift will follow the journey of these two new pros in their debut seasons with their new teams at https://www.zwift.com/uk/academy/zaroad