Winners selected for Taipei Cycle d&i Awards 2021

International experts from the bicycle and design-related industries have honoured 38 entries with the Taipei Cycle d&i Awards 2021, following a two-day jury session.

Six of them received the Gold Award for outstanding design innovation and performance. From 6th-7th January, jurors from Germany, USA and Taiwan gathered at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center to decide on the winners of the Taipei Cycle d&i Awards 2021.

38 innovations have been selected, and among them, the five ‘most exceptional’ products are granted with the Taipei Cycle Gold Award 2021. The Gold Award – Young Enterprise goes to one of the startup companies established after 1st January 2017.

Nearly 110 entries from all over the world participated in this year’s Taipei Cycle d&i Awards. Among the five categories, the strongest categories were parts and components and cycling accessories. Competition categories also included complete bicycles, e-bikes and drive units and smart cycling services.

All the winners will be presented with their awards at the press conference and awards ceremony at the Taipei International Convention Center, conference room 101 (1 Hsin-Yi Road, Section 5, Taipei 11049, Taiwan) on 13.30-15.30, 24th February.

All award-winning products will be exhibited at the special exhibition of the Taipei Cycle 2021 – physical show, from 3rd-6th March, and at the virtual event Taipei Cycle 2021 – online, from 3rd-31st March. Award winners will also be invited to exhibit at the iF design centre Chengdu and at the iF design salon Taipei.

The jurors:

– Debbie Huang, PEGA D&E, Taipei

– Edward Chiang, CYD Innovation Co., Ltd, Taichung

– Francois Liang, Cycling and Health Tech. Industry R&D Center (CHC), Taichung

– Georg Todtenbier, CRE8 DESIGN, Taipei

– Johann Geiger, Dayeh University, Changhua

– Ken O’Rourke, KOR-DESIGN, Taichung

– Moses Hu, VanMoof, Taipei

