Winners of 2020 UK Outdoor Industry Awards announced

The winners of the 2020 UK Outdoor Industry Awards have been announced at the Outdoor Industries Association’s annual conference and AGM.

This year’s awards saw 120 products being entered for the ten different categories. The 120 products entered were on display to 990 trade visitors in July 2019 at the Outdoor Trade Show.

The 29 finalist products were shortlisted by a panel of judges that included retailers, journalists and gear testers. The public voting was first opened online via the OIA’s website at the start of the year.

The winners across the ten categories are as follows:

Accessories – Klean Kanteen TKPro

Backpacks/Travel Luggage – Craghoppers 40L Hybrid

Camping Equipment – Primus Firestick

Climbing – Edelrid Swift Protect Pro Dry 8,9MM

Clothing – Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Jacket

Digital Product – OS Map (Mobile App)

Family – Kidunk Suit

Footwear – On Cloudrock Waterproof

Sleeping – Rab Mythic Ultra

Tents – Vango Project Hydrogen Air

From these ten winning products, the panel of expert judges selected the Rab Mythic Ultra as the overall ‘Product of the Year’.