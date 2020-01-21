Winners of Cycle Rail Awards announced

A special showcase event of the Cycle Rail Awards was held at London’s Living Room, City Hall, on 15th January.

The event saluted the professionalism, commitment and enthusiasm of all those engaged in improving cycle facilities at rail stations, which has proven a valuable, and very cost-effective, programme.

Presenting the awards Chris Heaton-Harris MP, minister at the Department for Transport, said: “Making it easier to travel to and from railway stations by bike will get more people cycling, and help clean up the quality of our air.

“The winning stations have played an important role in making railways more accessible to cyclists and I’m delighted to announce £2.5 million, funding hundreds of bike spaces to make even more stations cycle friendly.”

Prizes were awarded for:

Best small project: Winner, Dudley Port, West Midland Trains

Best medium-sized project: Winner, Lewes Cycle Hub, GTR

Best large project: Winner, Ashford and Gravesend, Southeastern

Wild card: Winner, Waddesdon Cycle and Walking link, Chiltern Railways Southeastern won an award for the facilities that it provides at Gravesend and Ashford stations – homes to successful secure cycle hubs

Other winners for smaller schemes were Govia Thameslink Rail for the ongoing work at Lewes in East Sussex and West Midlands Trains (and its predecessor London Midland) for work at Dudley Port in the West Midlands.

Chiltern Railways working with Buckinghamshire County Council, the Waddeston Estate, Greenways and Cycleroutes Limited and others won an award for the Waddesdon Manor Greenway linking Aylesbury Vale Station to Waddesdon Manor.

The Cycle Rail Working Group (CWRG) consists of representatives of the rail industry, the Department for Transport and others with an interest in getting more people to enjoy cycling to and from rail journeys. The CWRG has been working for many years to improve cycle parking at stations.

Phillip Darnton OBE, chair of the Cycle Rail Working Group, said: “The Cycle Rail Awards have become a regular opportunity to show off some examples of the many projects – large and small – which, Train Operating Companies have delivered to make stations more appealing and accessible to those who cycle as part of their journey.

The start of this new decade is a timely moment to ‘showcase’ just a few of the original achievements of the past, and to encourage and inspire us to design and deliver new schemes for the future, to make cycling to and from stations across the country, easier, safer, more convenient, and attractive.”

At this showcase event at London City Hall, hosted by Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, the group shared ideas and good practice, whilst hearing about future plans to improve cycle rail facilities.

Heaton-Harris confirmed Government commitment to further work in the area and announced a new round of funding, £2.5 million, to support new initiatives.

Norman also confirmed his support for ongoing work to make it easier for people to cycle to stations as part of their journeys around the city.

David Statham, managing director of Southeastern, spoke about how cycle rail makes sense for rail companies as well as for the wider community.

The Bicycle Association shared an update on developing standards for cycle parking. It is recognised that some equipment in use today is not as good as it could be and the aim of the standard is to ensure that this situation improves.