Wisper now offering limited run of full throttle e-bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wisper Bikes is now offering a limited run of its traditional range of e-bikes (806, 705 and 905) with a full throttle that will power the bikes up to 15.5mph without pedalling.

“I am particularly excited to be able to offer full throttle bikes again,” said David Miall, founder and director of bikes. “They are more inclusive than standard e-bikes, enabling those that need a little more help to discover, or return to the joys of cycling.”

To be able to offer this capability, Wisper Bikes has had a batch of its bikes tested by the DVSA and they have now been Type Approved as 250W Low Powered Mopeds.

250W LPM 250 Watt Low Powered Moped.

This is a sub-group of Low Powered Moped that meets the criteria laid down in the Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycle Regulations 1983 (SI 1983 No. 1168) as amended by SI 2015 No. 24. The requirements are that the vehicle:

– Be fitted with pedals by means of which it is capable of being propelled

– Be fitted with no motor other than an electric motor, which has a maximum continuous rated power, which does not exceed 250 watts and cannot propel the vehicle when it is travelling at more than 15.5 mph

This means that these bikes can now be ridden legally on roads and private land within the UK at speeds of up to 15.5mph using just the throttle. These bikes will be sold directly from Wisper’s HQ in Sevenoaks, Kent with plans to roll out these bikes nationally over the coming year.

Read more: Vielo to launch two new models to trade at CORE 2022

Wisper said it hopes that offering such e-bikes will allow for people who may have difficulties riding a standard pedal-assist electric bike to be able to enjoy the freedom and flexibility of bikes. The bikes will also offer a quick, eco-friendly and cost-efficient option for city commuters.