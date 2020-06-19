Wisper partners with Cyclescheme to provide affordable access to e-bikes

Share Facebook

Wisper Electric Bikes has partnered with Cyclescheme, part of Blackhawk Network.

This will make purchasing e-bikes more affordable for people as they can access savings of 39% on the overall value of the bike.

“Until recently electric bikes were largely inaccessible to customers via cycle to work schemes as there was an overall limit placed on the value of the bikes of £1,000,” said David Miall, founder and CEO of Wisper Electric Bikes.

“This has now been removed, meaning many more people can experience the freedom of cycling, including key workers who need to get to and from work in a socially distant way or people using electric bikes to make essential visits to the supermarket.”

Neil McGuigan, senior sales, channel manager at Cyclescheme, added: “Now more than ever; the ability to be able to click ‘n’ collect your bike is not only a convenience but vital for health and safety. The cycle to work sector has seen a rise in demand for bikes, and with the return to work plans in progress, more and more of the UK workforce will be adopting cycling as their mode of transport.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a simple and contact-free solution for e-bikes in partnership with Wisper Bikes and the model has already been received well by the 100 retailers currently in the Wisper network.”

Customers will be able to order bikes safely delivered in one of two ways:

1) Order online and collect from one of our specialist dealers or alternatively they can also arrange delivery, or

2) Order online and choose direct delivery from Wisper. Your bike will be despatched within two working days and will be delivered in a ‘near ready to ride’ state at no extra cost. Customers will simply have to screw in the pedals and position the handlebars and saddle at the right riding height and then you’re ready to go. To make the set up easy to do, there are a series of videos available on the Wisper website.

