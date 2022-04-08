Wolf Tooth releases two new multi-tools 

Wolf Tooth has released two new multi-tools

Alex Ballinger 08/04/2022 Gear

Wolf Tooth Components has made additions to its range of tools, releasing two new multi-tools. 

The US-based brand, distributed by Saddleback in the UK, has launched the new 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool and the Axle Handle Multi-Tool, offering strong and lightweight kit to help keep riders on the trail/road 

Designed for everyday needs, the 6-Bit Hex Wrench features 11 functions, all stored inside the handles that fit into the end of a ball detent swivel head for use. 

The functions include 2-8mm hex, flat head and Philips screwdrivers, and T10 and T25 Torx-compatible bits. 

All the bits are ED-coated and corrosion resistant, and the tool is small enough to fit into a tool wrap. There is also an optional keyring attachment to fit on a key-chain.

The 6-bit Tool will retail for £42 or £50 with the Keyring attachment.  

Also being launched is the Wolf Tooth Axle Handle Multi-Tool – a minimalist, lightweight options with 10 essential functions. 

Stored at the end of an axle, the tool is designed for quick adjustments or fixes. One end features a 5mm hex end stepped to 6mm that fits into the end of an axle. The other end has a 4mm opening for double-sided hex bits that sit on the inside of the handle via a magnet.  

Four double-sided hex bits are included:  2, 2.5, 3, and 4mm hex; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdrivers; and T10 and T25 Torx-compatible  bits. It is compatible with Wolf Tooth axles that have a threaded axle bolt and available in eight colours  to match other Wolf Tooth anodized components and accessories. The retail price is £32. 

Located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Wolf Tooth was founded in 2013 to design precision cycling products with an emphasis on reliability.  The brand now manufactures a range of components and accessories from chainrings to tool wraps.  

