Women’s Cycling Awards winners to be announced online

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Women’s Cycling Awards will now be presented online at 16:00 GMT on 27th March.

The winners of all 12 awards will now be announced via the London Bike Show’s social media channels at the time they were originally planned for before the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online ‘ceremony’ will feature a video intro from host Anna Glowinski and messages from various award winners.

Geraldine Reeve, show director of the London Bike Show and member of the Women’s Cycling Awards judging panel, said: “Postponing the London Bike Show was a difficult decision and presented many challenges.

“It has, however, allowed us the opportunity to get creative and seek alternative ways to engage with our online community and still provide these incredibly inspiring award winners with the recognition they deserve.”

Consisting of a total of 12 categories, 11 of which had shortlists selected by a panel of high profile women working in the cycling industry, the awards include a wide range of categories from Pro Rider of the Year to Volunteer of the Year and Unsung Cycling Heroine.

The winners have been selected by public vote on the Cycling UK website, where thousands of votes have been cast.

See the full list of award nominees at www.cyclinguk.org/ womenscyclingawards/candidates

Facebook – thelondonbikeshow

Twitter – londonbikeshow

Instagram – thelondonbikeshow