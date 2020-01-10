Work begins on £470,000 cycle route in Weston

Work to construct a new cycleway in Weston began on 6th January.

The £470,000 Uphill Road North cycleway will form a key part of the Brean to Bristol route.

The shared cycle and pedestrian route will also provide an important off-road link between Weston town centre and the five-mile traffic-free route from Uphill to Brean.

Councillor James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for highways, said the cycle path provided a vital link in the Brean to Bristol route.

“We already have a fantastic cycle route between Uphill and Brean, but linking with Weston town centre currently involves using the busy main route along Uphill Road North,” he said. “This cycle route will link Uphill and Marine Parade providing a safe route to access Weston town centre and other cycle routes heading out of town.

“It will help those commuting to Weston College or Weston Hospital and also provide a fantastic route for those cycling for fitness or pleasure. This really is great news.”

Funding for the new route has been provided by the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership through the Local Growth Fund.