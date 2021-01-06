Work to make cycling and walking easier in Stafford set to start next week

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Highways improvements to make it easier for cycling and walking in Stafford are set to start next Monday, 11th January.

The improvements at South Walls will include widening of the pavement to create a shared cycle and walking space and new crossings with the existing two-lane road being reduced to one lane.

Minor works at the roundabout on Lammascote Road will also be carried out to improve traffic flow along with some general improvements to the public area. Work will start next Monday and is expected to be completed by 22nd April.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “These improvements are all part of our plans to make it easier and safer for people walking and cycling in the town.

“In the short term, this will make it easier for people to socially distance and get around safely. But longer-term, it will help encourage more active travel, improve people’s health and wellbeing, combat climate change and help reduce air pollution.”

The scheme follows public consultation last year and is part of the county council’s local cycling and walking infrastructure plan. This aims to encourage more people to travel this way and to help improve people’s health and wellbeing. The scheme will also create the ‘missing link’ of the National Cycle Network NCN55 creating a safe cycle route through the town.

“The highways improvements also link in nicely with the nearby Eastgate Regeneration scheme which could see the creation of a thriving community supporting a vibrant social, retail and cultural offer in the heart of the town,” Williams added.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: