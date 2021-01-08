Works begin on £210,000 scheme to improve walking and cycling access to Dewsbury rail station

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Works are underway on a £210,000 scheme to improve walking and cycling access to Dewsbury rail station, which is being delivered as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme.

The scheme, which is being delivered in partnership with Kirklees Council, is aiming to make it easier for people to travel on foot and by bike to Dewsbury rail station via Eightlands Road, providing better access through surrounding residential areas. People will also benefit from wider pavements with improved surfacing, better crossings and street lighting, 20mph zone and a new cycle route along Ashworth Road.

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council on this important scheme, which will make it safer and easier for both residents and visitors to travel on foot and bike to Dewsbury rail station.

“Enabling more of us to combine walking and cycling with better access to public transport, will mean journeys using sustainable transport are viable for more people.

“Making walking and cycling a natural choice for short, everyday journeys is more important than ever, not only as we look to address the health, transport and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in helping us achieve our aim of becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.”

Construction is expected to take approximately three months, with completion in March 2021. A public engagement exercise took place from 16th March-13th April 2020, using the Combined Authority’s Your Voice website. The Combined Authority and Kirklees Council were awarded money for this scheme from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund Early Wins in 2019.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: