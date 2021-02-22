World Bicycle Relief celebrates 2,500 field mechanics trained

Share Facebook

World Bicycle Relief is celebrating 2,500 field mechanics trained.

The non-profit’s specially designed Buffalo Bikes mobilise communities in rural developing regions across the world where distances are a barrier to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The mechanics are trained to serve those communities and keep Buffalo Bikes rolling ‘for generations to come’.

World Bicycle Relief has delivered 540,000 Buffalo Bikes in its 15-year history, changing the lives of over 2.9 million people. Approximately one mechanic is trained per 50 to 100 bikes provided to a community, ensuring that riders have reliable and ongoing access to local, quality maintenance and spare parts and making the programme sustainable in the long-term.

The field mechanics are key to keeping Buffalo Bicycles rolling, but more importantly, they work alongside others in their communities to help one another thrive and build economic opportunities.

“It’s great to shine a spotlight on the work they do today, not just in keeping Buffalo Bikes functional and safe for users, but also playing an important role in their local communities.”Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK, said: “Our mechanics are essential to our programme’s long-term sustainability and success, helping create lasting change.

