World Bicycle Relief commemorates 15 years with ‘Faces of Change’ campaign

World Bicycle Relief (WBR) is celebrating 15 years with a ‘Faces of Change’ campaign.

The campaign is launching today across WBR channels, aiming to support fundraising efforts globally. It explores the stories of 15 inspiring faces from WBR’s journey and how supporters can help create another 15 years of impact and beyond.

WBR has recognised 15 ‘Community Champions’ across the world who have made a notable contribution to raising awareness of their mission. The two recipients from the UK are digital media channel Global Cycling Network and 12-year old cyclist Ruby Isaac. Globally, they are joined by Accell Group, Bruce Wilkinson, Equator Coffees, Giant Group, inGamba Tours, Les Domestiques, MTB News, Quad Lock, Saris, Signature Cycles, SRAM and ZF Hilft.

WBR has also honoured global lifestyle and hotel brand citizenM and adventure athlete Rebecca Rusch with the ‘Trailblazer Award’.

WBR UK chief executive Allison Dufosee said: “These individuals and companies have committed to the Power of Bicycles and their work has been inspiring to us all. We are thrilled to honour their efforts as part of our 15-year anniversary celebrations. 2020 has been a challenging year for our team, the people we serve and our supporters. It’s incredible that people are continuing to step up and come together when communities in developing countries need help most.”

Since 2015, WBR has delivered 527,820 bicycles, trained 2,455 mechanics and helped to give communities across 21 countries the support they need to change their world with two wheels.

World Bicycle Relief Global CEO Dave Neiswander said: “The events of the past year have made it clear that, more than ever, bicycles and community-led programming play a vital role in promoting sustainable change to address transportation needs.”

