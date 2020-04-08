World Bicycle Relief launches appeal to mobilise frontline health workers with bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

World Bicycle Relief has launched an appeal to support 2,500 frontline health workers in rural Africa with Buffalo Bicycles.

The bicycles are a form of transport for health workers who provide essential care, prevention and health education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Bicycle Relief’s Buffalo Bicycles are specially designed for difficult terrain and heavy loads. Where the use of public transport, motorcycles and cars is suspended, bicycle mobility will remain a safe and reliable form of transportation for people and supplies.

In rural African communities, caregivers are often the only reliable medical providers for families, travelling long distances to provide essential information, prevention and treatment. With bicycles, they can reach ten times more households to deliver medical care and transport critical patients to health centres miles away.

“We’re prioritising healthcare programming, leveraging our expertise and doing everything we can to help the most vulnerable in this urgent crisis,” said Dave Neiswander, CEO of World Bicycle Relief.

“Our global community is in a race against time to mobilise these frontline health workers and prepare the communities we serve. World Bicycle Relief is working urgently to use our know-how and help our partners as quickly as possible. The faster we scale up, the more people we can help.”

Donations can be made here.