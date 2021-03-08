World Bicycle Relief’s Pedal to Empower returning in June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

World Bicycle Relief has announced the return of Pedal to Empower on 5th June.

The inaugural ride last summer saw just under 800 riders from 31 countries collectively raise $294,000. Pedal to Empower aims to unite riders from around the globe to provide women and girls in need with life-changing bicycles.

Riders of any ability, age and location are encouraged to set their own DIY adventure for themselves or in teams. World Bicycle Relief has set a global target of people from 50 different countries participating in Pedal to Empower 2021 to raise $400,000 in total.

Announcing the ride to coincide with International Women’s Day, the funds raised through Pedal to Empower will drive forward World Bicycle Relief’s work with women and girls.

For women in developing countries, cultural and physical barriers to gender equality have long been an obstacle, but have also worsened during the spread of COVID-19. For example, more than 132 million girls were out of school before the pandemic and school closures have added to those numbers.

Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK, said: “This year we want Pedal to Empower to be bigger and better than ever to make a lasting impact amongst the women and girls of the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to have the support of cyclists around the world, no matter how far they each ride.”

All event registrants will receive access to tools and resources to help plan and fun and meaningful challenges, including the Pedal to Empower app. The app provides prompts and suggestions, DIY ride guides and motivating messages from special guests to inspire those taking part. It also provides a platform to connect with local and global riders and share photos from the day. More information and inspiration can be found on World Bicycle Relief’s website.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: