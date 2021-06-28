World Cycling Forum 2021 open for registration

Share Facebook

Registration is now open for the 2021 World Cycling Forum (WCF), which will be held from 6th-7th September 2021 in Munich, Germany.

The two-day International Conference, which will focus on the core theme ‘Capitalising on the Current Bike Boom’, will ‘consider the market today, and the market of tomorrow, through a series of expert presentations and engaging discussions.

Namely, these will focus on:

– Growth and challenges of online purchases

– The value of the traditional bicycle shop vs. online sales

– Learning from other industries on how to deal with a shifting retail environment

– How to ensure best practice in customer care

– What the future holds for the bicycle industry

A list of speakers that have confirmed so far is now available here. Bob Margevicius, VP Specialized, will be hosting.

The 2021 World Cycling Forum is targeting top-level management and the decision-makers of bicycle and e-bike manufacturers in Europe, US and Asia: purchasing, procurement, supply chain directors and managers; CEOs, COOs and MDs of P&A manufacturers and distributors in Europe, US and Asia; decision-makers at retail chains, retail cooperatives, retail franchisers, as well as industry associations and stakeholders.

The event has been strategically placed in conjunction with IAA Mobility. Seize this opportunity to utilise your time in Germany efficiently and attend the 2021 World Cycling Forum at the Messe München exhibition centre, in Munich, Germany. The conference program also includes high-level keynote speeches, interactive Q&A sessions, lunches, networking cocktail, and an exclusive, free-of-charge, ticket to IAA Mobility taking place at the Messe München Fairgrounds from 7th-12th September 2021.